"Vietnam shown great faith in India's ability, especially in modern technology": Union Minister Rijiju

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], May 5 : Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has expressed confidence in the growing partnership between India and Vietnam in the technology sector.

He noted that Vietnam has great faith in India's ability to contribute to the technology sector and invited Vietnamese businesses to invest in India, emphasising the country's welcoming stance towards foreign investment.

Speaking toon Monday, Rijiju said, "Vietnam authorities have shown great interest, and they also have great faith in India's ability, especially in the modern technology that is quite visible. I am pretty confident that our Indian business leadership will also take advantage of the situation, and India is also welcoming the Vietnam sector. All these important people who can invest in India are invited," he added.

Further, he also noted that one renowned corporate body from Vietnam is exploring possibilities for investment in India, and similarly, sites are also being visited from India.

The Union minister also highlighted the potential for collaboration between India and Vietnam in emerging technologies.

"I have met some of the officials here, as well as the senior party members. They have shown great interest in Indian technology, especially AI or Information Technology, and filmmaking; a similar project has started. The pharmaceutical sector also has enormous potential. So I think the limit is sky high. We can make massive progress in all sectors," he said.

Highlighting the importance of the Indian diaspora in Vietnam, stating that they will act as "India's extended ambassadors."

Rijiju said, "The Indian community here in Vietnam are also a very dynamic, very vibrant community, so they will also work as India's extended ambassadors."

Rijiju emphasised the role of the Indian diaspora in bridging the relationship between India and Vietnam and affirmed that, "All the Indian diaspora members are always making a bridge for our relationship with other countries. So in the case of Vietnam, we have good numbers of Indian diaspora, so they will also play a very important role."

Earlier in the day, he also held a detailed discussion with the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Commitee, Nguyen Van Nen, on Monday.

In the meeting, which lasted almost half an hour, both leaders discussed various issues and the exposition of Lord Buddha's relics brought to Vietnam from India. They also discussed the bilateral relationship between India and Vietnam.

The Holy Relics of Lord Buddha have arrived in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, from India, marking the start of the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations from May 6-8. The Indian delegation, led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh, was joined by monks and senior officials in accompanying the Sacred Relics from Sarnath, India.

The Holy Relics are being exhibited with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the National Museum of India, and the International Buddha Confederation. They will be displayed to the public in Ho Chi Minh City until May 7, 2025, before continuing to Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and Ha Nam until May 21, 2025, the Ministry of Culture said.

The Sacred Relics will be in Vietnam from May 2 to May 21, as part of the Vesak Day commemorations, strengthening people-to-people connections and honouring Lord Buddha's message of peace, compassion, and harmony.

