Vietnam strives to be among top three ASEAN countries in industrial competitiveness

Hanoi, Nov 4 Vietnam strives to be among the top three Southeast Asian countries in terms of industrial competitiveness by the end of this decade, Vietnam News on Monday cited the goal proposed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade as saying.

The country's industrial sector aims to have over 40 per cent share in gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030. The manufacturing and processing industry alone is expected to account for around 30 per cent of the GDP, according to the ministry's action plan.

The average per capita value added in the manufacturing and processing industry per capita is expected to reach over 2,000 US dollars.

To achieve this goal, Vietnam aims to establish several large-scale industrial corporations and enterprises with international competitiveness in basic, priority and key industries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vietnam's national index of industrial production advanced 8.34 per cent year on year in the first nine months of this year, according to the latest update by the General Statistics Office.

--IANS

