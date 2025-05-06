Vietnamese artist showcases gold powder Buddha painting at UN Vesak Day Inauguration

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], May 6 : At the inauguration ceremony of the United Nations' Vesak Day celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnamese spiritual practitioner and artist Vu Khac Diep, professionally known as Master Thiên Hải, showcased a unique artwork of Lord Buddha created using melted gold powder.

The artist, who currently serves as the Head of the Feng Shui Department at the Centre for Human Potential Research in Vietnam, presented several Buddha paintings made using a highly specialised technique.

Born in 1981, Master Thiên Hải is a Feng Shui master and artistic innovator known for combining spiritual symbolism with rare artistic materials. His process involves melting and dissolving pure gold bars, which are then transformed into powder and liquid forms. These are meticulously applied onto copper metal canvases to create paintings that reflect both visual elegance and spiritual depth.

The exhibition was part of the 2025 United Nations Vesak Day inaugural event, which is being marked with a series of commemorative activities across Vietnam. Among the highlights is the arrival of the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India, brought to the country for public exposition for the first time.

The relics are being accompanied by a high-level Indian delegation led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh, along with monks and senior officials.

Upon their arrival in Vietnam, the delegation was received by the Government of Vietnam and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in a ceremony that highlighted the long-standing spiritual and cultural ties between the two nations. The Sacred Relics were brought from Sarnath, India, and are being exhibited in Ho Chi Minh City until May 7, 2025. They will then travel to Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and Ha Nam, and remain in Vietnam until May 21, 2025.

The exhibition of the relics is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the National Museum of India, and the International Buddha Confederation. According to the Ministry of Culture, the visit is part of the Vesak Day commemorations and aims to strengthen people-to-people connections and honour the teachings of Lord Buddha.

