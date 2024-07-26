Vietnam's port system able to handle world's largest ships

Hanoi, July 26 Vietnam's port system is now equipped to handle the largest ships in the world, attracting operations from 40 major international shipping lines, Vietnam News Agency reported Friday, citing the Vietnam Maritime Administration.

Out of the country's 34 ports, 30 are capable of accommodating large-tonnage vessels. Vietnam's three ports, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong and Cai Mep-Thi Vai, are among the top 50 container ports globally by throughput, said the administration.

Le Do Muoi, the administration's director, was quoted as saying that accommodating large ships had significantly enhanced operational efficiency for shipping companies, Xinhua news agency reported.

This has reduced transport costs and increased the competitiveness of Vietnamese ports, thereby contributing to local and regional economic and social development.

Vietnam saw more than 427.64 million tonnes of cargo handled at ports in the first half of 2024, up 18 percent year-on-year.

Vietnam's cargo output through seaports is set to reach 1.2-1.4 billion tonnes by 2030, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor