Vigilance urged for vessels along Somalia coastline

Mogadishu, Jan 14 A global maritime body on Tuesday urged operators of foreign vessels to remain vigilant as they transit along the Somalia coastline and the Gulf of Aden, saying piracy remains a threat.

The International Chamber of Commerce's International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said in its latest annual report that eight piracy incidents were reported on seas along the Somalia coastline in 2024.

According to the IMB, the hijacking of two fishing vessels and a bulk carrier in the first half of 2024 was among the eight piracy incidents reported last year.

IMB Director Michael Howlett said there is no room for complacency as ongoing threats to crew safety highlight the importance of continued caution.

"Masters and vessel operators are strongly encouraged to strictly remain vigilant, adhere to all recommendations in the best management practices while transiting the Gulf of Guinea and waters off East Africa," Howlett said.

The IMB said Somali pirates can target vessels over 1,000 nautical miles from the coast, using mother vessels, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said recent incidents demonstrate the continued capabilities of these criminals who remain a threat despite attacks having declined since 2017.

Globally, the IMB annual piracy and armed robbery report recorded 116 incidents against ships in 2024, compared to 120 in 2023 and 115 in 2022.

It said that while the number of reported incidents in 2024 was similar to those reported in 2023 and 2022, the number of crew taken hostage or kidnapped rose significantly -- to 126 in 2024, up from 73 in 2023 and 41 in 2022.

The IMB has been reiterating the need for a continued and robust regional and international naval presence to respond to these incidents and safeguard life at sea.

