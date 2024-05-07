"Viksit Bharat" not merely a slogan but India's journey to next 25 yrs: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], May 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday underscored that "Viksit Bharat" is not just a slogan but a serious commitment towards India's future.

He was giving a lecture at Hansraj College, New Delhi. Jaishankar commenced his address by urging the audience to understand the gravity of "Viksit Bharat," stating, "Please don't think it's a slogan. It is something very serious that we are talking about."

Focusing on the future, Jaishankar articulated, "The issue right now we are all looking right for is the future. I want today to talk to you about the next 25 years which is your future, our Amrit Kaal. Our yatra to Vikshit Bharat in the next 25 years."

Expressing his optimism, Jaishankar remarked, "I can feel today that we are at the point of something very big. The world is also watching us. I see these 25 years as a period of new opportunities, new technologies, and new challenges."

Discussing the transformative potential of technology, Jaishankar highlighted, "Artificial intelligence will change our lives. We are today actually talking about self-driven cars. We are looking at drones, which has now become a reality."

Asserting India's ambition, Jaishankar proclaimed, "Indians don't like to be number 2. But we would be the second largest economy in the world."

Reflecting on India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaishankar recalled, "In January 2020 During Covid, a meeting of G20 took place where they said that a country that couldn't survive this would be India. But it was India who supplied vaccines to 100s of countries."

Highlighting India's digital prowess, Jaishankar noted, "Today if you look at how digitized India has become, looks normal to you but not to the world. We do 12 billion transactions in a month, America does 5 billion in a year, China around 20 billion."

Jaishankar also emphasised India's progress in various sectors, including poverty reduction, infrastructure development, and the success of initiatives like Make in India.

Touching upon diplomatic achievements, Jaishankar highlighted India's proactive role during the Ukraine crisis and the inclusion of the African Union in the G20.

Jaishankar concluded his address by stressing the importance of cultural pride and India's unique position in the changing global landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor