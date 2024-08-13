Vinay Mohan Kwatra assumes charge as Indian Ambassador to US

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Former Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra assumed charge as the Ambassador of India to the United States on Tuesday.

Kwatra succeeds India's former envoy to the United States and BJP leader, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

"Privileged to assume charge as the Ambassador of India to the United States of America. Team @IndianEmbassyUS will continue to work intensely to strengthen this crucial partnership," Kwatra said in a post on X.

Sripriya Ranganathan, Deputy Ambassador at the Embassy of India in Washington DC welcomed the new Ambassador to the US, " Delighted to welcome Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra as the new Ambassador of India to the United States of America. All of us @IndiainUSA are excited to work under his leadership!

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum welcomed India's new Ambassador to the US, "USISPF warmly welcomes @AmbVMKwatra as he begins his tenure as the Indian Ambassador to the U.S. We wish him a successful and productive tenure and look forward to working closely with him and @IndianEmbassyUS

to elevate the US-India partnership."

On July 14, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar bid farewell to outgoing Foreign Secretary Kwatra, acknowledging his profound contributions to India's foreign policy and national security over the past decade. Jaishankar praised Kwatra for his strategic acumen in shaping and executing crucial policies during his tenure.

Kwatra has previously served at the Ministry of External Affairs, and Prime Minister's Office as Joint Secretary.

Kwatra has also served as Minister (Commerce) at the Embassy of India in Washington D.C. from May 2010 to July 2013. Between July 2013 and October 2015, Kwatra headed the Policy Planning & Research Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and later served as the head of the Americas Division in the Foreign Ministry where he dealt with India's relations with the United States and Canada.

Kwatra has served in different positions in many of India's missions abroad and in India. Kwatra holds an experience of nearly 32 years in a range of assignments.

Kwatra takes charge as India's Ambassador to the US at a time when the relations between the two countries are at a high point.

On Monday (local time) the White House said that President Joe Biden views the United States' relationship with India as one of the most consequential in the world, adding that both countries "work closely" on vital priorities.

In a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said that the US works with India on key priorities, including the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue).

"So look, the president views our relationship, the United States' relationship with India, as one of the most consequential in the world. And so we work closely with India on our most vital priorities, including through the Quad and the US-India initiative on this critical and emerging technology," Jean Pierre said.

She further emphasised how the US wants to expand its "critically important partnership" with India, moving forward.

