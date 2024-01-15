Vineet Kumar Chaudhary on playing Shanidev: Portraying the role of a devta demands practice

Mumbai, Jan 15 Actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, who is playing Shani in 'Karmadhikari Shanidev’, spoke about the transformative journey of his character, and shared that he is putting his best efforts into bringing authenticity to the role.

As audiences explore the lesser-known facets about Lord Shani, the show takes a significant turn, unravelling the story of how Shani ascended to the position of Shanidev.

Talking about the same, Vineet said: "I feel blessed and happy to portray the character of Shanidev in the show. It's a learning experience for me, and I'm putting my best efforts into bringing authenticity to the role.”

“The transformation from Shani to Shanidev is remarkable, featuring changes in his appearance and divine powers. I am confident that the audience will appreciate this evolution, adding an intriguing twist to the storyline,” he shared.

Vineet added: “Portraying the role of a devta demands practice, and I feel a sense of responsibility to depict it with accuracy."

'Karmadhikari Shanidev' airs on Shemaroo TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor