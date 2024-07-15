"Violence can never be answer, but...": Foreign policy expert assesses US political divide after Trump assassination attempt

New Delhi [India], July 15 : In the wake of the recent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev has reflected on the escalating political divisions in the United States.

"Violence can never be the answer, but sometimes it does," Sachdev remarked, addressing the deep-seated animosities gripping American politics. The incident, where Trump narrowly escaped a fatal gunshot, has heightened concerns over the volatile climate in American political discourse.

"The divides in America right now have perhaps become so very deep that both sides are very angry at each other and both sides are very afraid of each other.

"So the Republican conservatives, they are very afraid of the Biden Democrats, and similarly, the Biden Democrats and the left is very afraid of Trump, that if he comes, what will he do to our country?" the foreign expert Sachdev, toldon Monday.

Sachdev, the founder president of New Delhi-based The Imagindia Institute told ANI, "Here are the Biden and MAGA (Make America Great Again), people who want to make America great again in their vision of America being a Christian country and going back to old values and total isolationism," Sachdev observed, highlighting the ideological chasm fueling tensions between conservative and liberal factions.

Following the attack, which left one rally attendee dead and two persons badly injured, Trump with blood streaming down his face, was swiftly evacuated by Secret Service agents. "The bullet pierced the upper part of my ear," Trump said in a statement to the press on Sunday.

In response to the incident, President Joe Biden issued a call for unity and peaceful political engagement. "In America, we resolve our differences at the ballot box and not with bullets," Biden asserted, urging restraint and dialogue in the face of escalating political strife.

Reflecting on Biden's remarks, foreign policy expert Sachdev acknowledged the importance of leadership in calming turbulent waters. "President Biden is saying the right thing at the right time and the needed thing. Leaders have to rise above, especially in times of tragedies and calamities," he said.

However, Sachdev cautioned that the ceasefire in rhetoric may not translate into immediate calm among fervent supporters on both sides. "The leaders may call for peace or calm for the time being, even Trump is saying the same thing," he noted, underscoring the enduring polarisation among grassroots supporters.

The FBI identified the gunman responsible for the assassination attempt as Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was killed by Secret Service agents at the scene. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the motive behind the attack and assess its broader implications for national security.

"Political disputes have to be solved through dialogue," Sachdev emphasised, while acknowledging historical precedents where conflicts have escalated to violence. "The world, and maybe Americans themselves, forget slavery, the civil war. It took a civil war inside America to eliminate slavery," Sachdev noted cautioning against underestimating the potential for violence amid entrenched divisions.

