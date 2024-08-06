Violence continues in Bangladesh; mob storms jail, sets free over 500 inmates

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 6 : At least 135 people have been estimated killed in violence across Bangladesh according to local media reports.

Police firings, mob beatings, and arson across the country killed at least 135 people before and after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister on August 5, the Dhaka Tribune said Tuesday.

In Sherpur District in northern Bangladesh, a mob armed with sticks stormed into the district jail, freeing more than 500 inmates.

Crowds of protesters continued to roam streets in Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities even after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country.

The Bangladesh Army has temporarily taken power in the country and called on people to stop violence.

An interim government is expected to be formed soon.

As per the Dhaka Tribune, in Jessore, at least eight people were burned to death and 84 others were injured after unidentified arsonists set fire to a residential hotel.

In Khulna, three people, including Koyra Upazila Parishad Chairman and Upazila Awami League President GM Mohsin Reza, were beaten to death by a mob.

In Naogaon, a group of miscreants vandalized the residence of Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder and miscreats vandalized and set fire to the house of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, an MP.

Bangladesh's military said it would lift a curfew imposed to quash protests at dawn today.

Anit government protests continued in July led by students who took to the streets of various cities in the country to demand the abolition of job quotas for relatives of participants in the 1971 war of independence.

Bangladesh's Supreme Court ruled against reintroducing job quotas on July 21 but protestors continued to demand abolishing job reservations for children of "freedom fighters" from Bangladesh's 1971 independence war.

Anti government protests escalated on August 4 Protestors were called to march to Dhaka for a "final protest" on August 5, escalating the confrontation with the government.

As per local media reports and viral videos on social media, protestors yesterday entered the Parliament building and were seen taking away things. Some were also seen smoking while sitting on the chairs of the parliament hall.

Another group entered Ganabhaban and was observed looting and posing with live animals and furniture at the residence of the country's prime minister, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Protesters also trashed the prime minister's residence. They vandalised a statue of the country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and set fire to his museum.

They also stormed the office of the ruling Awami League party.

However, a report in Dhaka Tribune said that students Dhaka intercepted and confiscated looted items, including air conditioners, refrigerators, chairs, tables, and computers, were being carried away by people who went to the Ganabhaban after Sheikh Hasina's resignation as the prime minister.

Leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, in a bid to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenge, Dhaka Tribune reported.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday night gave his nod to form an interim government to run the country.

