Violence inevitable amid long-standing struggle for Independence in Balochistan: Baloch leader

London [UK], August 28 : Days after the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) launched a series of coordinated attacks across Balochistan, killing over 70 people, Baloch political leader Mehran Marri described the violence as an inevitable response to decades of subjugation and repression by Pakistan's government.

Speaking to ANI, Marri, who is currently based in the UK, stated, "I think that this attack was inevitable. They [BLA] have carried out several attacks in the recent past. When you subjugate and vandalise the people's nation, you will have reactions, repercussions, and consequences. This is what has happened in Balochistan's liberation process."

According to media reports, the attacks targeted police stations, railway lines, and highways in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, marking one of the most widespread assaults by Baloch separatists in years.

The BLA, a group fighting for the secession of the resource-rich province, has been engaged in a decades-long struggle against the Pakistani state, particularly opposing major China-led projects in the region.

Marri criticised the response of Pakistani officials, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who downplayed the severity of the attacks, suggesting they could be handled by a few police officers. "This is how illiterate, unbothered, and unaware they are of the Balochistan cause," Marri remarked.

While condemning the loss of lives, Marri emphasised that violence is a natural reaction to years of oppression. "We can't justify violence, be it by the Baloch or by the occupying state of Pakistan. But sometimes you reap what you sow. That is what is happening in Balochistan right now," he said, drawing parallels with historical conflicts, including the creation of Bangladesh.

Marri was critical of Pakistan's military, which he described as lacking both the capacity and the will to confront the Baloch fighters directly. He accused the army of targeting vulnerable populations instead. "The Pakistan army can only fight women, children, and the elderly. It cannot fight the real Baloch," he asserted, alluding to the mass surrender of Pakistani forces in the 1971 war with India.

He further criticised the identity checks imposed on Baloch residents by Pakistani forces, comparing them to the recent ID checks conducted by Baloch separatists on passengers during the attacks. "If we check your ID on our soil, I think it's not that much of an issue," Marri argued, highlighting the daily humiliations faced by Baloch people.

Regarding China's involvement in the region, Marri accused the Punjabi establishment of duping Beijing into investing in Balochistan through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, which he described as unviable due to ongoing conflict.

"China is going to pull out of this whole CPEC because it's not viable. It's like setting up a chocolate factory in Gaza and expecting it to work amidst war and terror," he said.

Marri concluded with a message of resilience, stating that the Baloch struggle for independence would continue despite the challenges.

He called on India and other international actors to reconsider their positions on Balochistan.

"Hopefully, we might have sympathisers or countries that understand us. We've been appealing to India for decades now. But let's hope that changes," he said, urging for a shift in global perceptions and support for the Baloch cause.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor