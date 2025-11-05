Violence intensifies in Sudan's North Darfur: UN

United Nations, Nov 5 Violence is intensifying across Sudan's North Darfur state following the takeover of the state's capital, El Fasher, by the Rapid Support Forces, UN humanitarians said.

Multiple air and drone strikes were reported across the areas of El Fasher, Tina and Wana Mountain on Sunday, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Local sources reported civilian casualties, but OCHA said it was unable to verify the reports due to limited access and the difficulty of communicating with people in the affected areas.

On Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, condemned continued attacks on healthcare in Sudan, after the Kernoi Pediatric and Maternity Hospital in North Darfur was struck, resulting in at least four deaths and three injuries. He said that such attacks on healthcare must stop everywhere.

OCHA said that despite the hazardous operating environment, the United Nations and its partners continue to deliver life-saving assistance wherever access permits.

It added that the world body and its partners are scaling up therapeutic feeding and vitamin supplementation programs. At the same time, efforts continue to ensure safe deliveries and emergency care for pregnant women through mobile clinics.

The office said that in Sudan's Kordofan region, the security situation is also worsening. Local sources reported that at least 40 civilians were killed and dozens injured on Monday in an attack on a funeral gathering in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Once again, OCHA calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for all parties to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law," the office said.

Earlier on October 30, the UN Security Council had voiced grave concern over escalating violence in and around El Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur state.

In a press statement, the members of the council had condemned the assault by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El Fasher and its devastating impact on the civilian population.

They had also condemned reported atrocities being perpetrated by the RSF against the civilian population, including summary executions and arbitrary detentions. They also expressed grave concern at the heightened risk of large-scale atrocities, including ethnically motivated atrocities.

The council members had called for all perpetrators of violations to be held accountable. They had demanded that all parties to the conflict protect civilians and abide by their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and to allow and facilitate safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor