Violent clash erupts between Israel and Hamas, both sides allege violation of truce

Gaza Border [Israel], November 28 : Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists clashed in northern Gaza on Tuesday, in a scuffle described by both sides as a violation of the ongoing humanitarian pause in fighting, CNN reported.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that three explosive devices were detonated near Israeli troops in two different locations. In one of the locations, "terrorists also opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire", according to the IDF.

"A number of soldiers were lightly injured during the incidents," the IDF stated.

Meanwhile, Hamas accused Israel in a Telegram statement of a "clear violation ... of the truce agreement," calling the clash a "field skirmish" and a violation that "fighters dealt with."

"We are committed to the truce as long as the enemy has committed to it, and we call on the mediators to pressure the occupation to adhere to all the terms of the truce on the ground and in the air," Hamas said in the statement, CNN reported.

The IDF informed that several soldiers were lightly hurt after being attacked by Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip.

It claimed that the truce was breached by Hamas, The Times of Israel reported, adding that the country's hawkish National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir pushed for Israel to scrap the ongoing truce deal.

In a statement, Ben Gvir urged Netanyahu not to "contain" the incident, but to unleash an Israeli response and "order the IDF to resume forcefully crushing Hamas."

"We cannot wait for them to kill our fighters," wrote Ben Gvir, a member of the security cabinet.

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Herzi Halevi said the military was ready to potentially resume the fighting in the Gaza Strip, while also noting that an investigation was underway into reports of intelligence failures that led to the October 7 attacks, The Times of Israel reported.

"Today, the IDF is ready to continue fighting. We are using the days of truce as part of the agreement for learning, strengthening readiness, and approving the operational plans for the duration," Halevi said at a press statement in northern Israel.

"We are preparing to continue fighting to dismantle Hamas. It will take time, these are complex goals, but they are more than justified," Halevi added.

He stated further that each hostage who returns is a "great relief" but the IDF would not stop until all of them are released.

"The return of the hostages is a ray of light for all of us. It is also another testimony to the results of significant military pressure and high-quality ground manoeuvre. We created the conditions for the return of our citizens home. We will continue to do so," Halevi added.

"Right now everything is dedicated to fighting. We will not stop until we restore security to the State of Israel," he said, according to The Times of Israel.

