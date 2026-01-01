Violent protests erupt across Iran over worsening economic conditions

Tehran [Iran], January 2 : Protests over worsening economic conditions have erupted across several provinces in Iran over the past few days, with some demonstrations turning violent after clashes between protesters and security forces, CNN reported.

At least two people were killed on Thursday morning during confrontations between protesters and police in Lordegan county of the southwestern Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, CNN cited the state-affiliated Fars News Agency as saying. It was not immediately clear whether those killed were civilians or members of the security forces.

Some demonstrators were armed and allegedly opened fire at police personnel, though no evidence was provided to support the claim.

Meanwhile, unverified videos circulating on social media showed protesters hurling stones at uniformed police officers in the area. The agency also claimed that protesters targeted the governor's office, banks and other government buildings by pelting them with stones.

On Wednesday night, one member of Iran's Basij paramilitary force was killed, and 13 others were injured after protests turned violent in the city of Kuhdasht in Lorestan province, CNN cited the state-affiliated media as saying. The incident marked the first reported death since the protests began earlier this week.

The news agency also aired a video showing a police officer receiving medical treatment after allegedly being set on fire by protesters, CNN reported.

The Basij paramilitary force is frequently deployed by the regime to quell protests. The prosecutor of Kuhdasht said on Thursday that 20 people were arrested during the unrest, CNN cited the state-affiliated Tasnim news agency as saying.

Shopkeepers, bazaar traders, and students joined protests in several Iranian cities this week, raising anti-regime slogans amid worsening economic conditions following the national currency's fall to record lows.

The demonstrations mark the largest wave of protests since the nationwide unrest in 2022, which was triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody following her arrest for allegedly not wearing her headscarf properly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor