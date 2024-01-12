Vir Das to star in his first ever action film

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actor-comedian Vir Das is gearing up to redefine his artistic boundaries and capture the imagination of audiences across the world with his debut in an adrenaline-pumping action film.

The untitled action film project is currently in the preparatory stages, with Vir Das set to essay the lead role.

The film, expected to commence production in mid-2024, promises to be a thrilling ride that will not only highlight Vir's versatility as an actor but also present him in a completely new light.

Virs said: "I've always believed in challenging myself and exploring new horizons. Comedy will always be my first love, but the thrill of stepping into the action genre is a whole new adventure."

“The prep is intense, and I am diving headfirst into this exciting project. I can't wait to bring something fresh and exhilarating to the audience."

