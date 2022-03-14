Viral PICS! Ukrainian President Zelensky visits wounded soldiers in hospital

The war continues today, the 19th day since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on his country's citizens and military to fight back against a formidable enemy. Zelensky is currently the subject of worldwide admiration for his speech as well as for his brave leadership. Citizens of Ukraine also seem to be overwhelmed with patriotism during the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid visit to a military hospital in the Kyiv region to visit soldiers wounded in a Russian attack. He declared the soldiers killed in the war as 'heroes of war'.

Some photos of President Zelensky's military hospital in Kyiv have been shared on the official social media account of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. However, the exact location of the hospital cannot be ascertained from the video.

In one of the photos, the president was seen posing for a selfie with a patient. Through this, he once again worked to raise the morale of the soldiers. 'Friends, get well soon. Your victory will be the best gift for what you are doing, 'he said while talking to the soldiers.

Zelensky said at least 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had made the greatest sacrifices in defending the country.