Viral Video Shows Man Mocking ISKCON Beliefs by Eating Meat at Govinda’s London

A storm of controversy has swept across social media platforms following the circulation of a video that shows a man eating chicken inside Govinda’s, a prominent vegetarian restaurant located in London and operated by ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness). The establishment is widely known for adhering to a strict vegetarian policy based on religious and spiritual principles. In the footage, the man, who appears to be of African-British descent, enters the premises and reportedly asks the staff if any non-vegetarian food is served. After being told it’s a pure vegetarian facility, he allegedly proceeds to eat meat brought from outside.

Eyewitnesses claim the man pulled out what seemed to be a takeaway box containing chicken—reportedly from a nearby KFC outlet—and began consuming it openly within the restaurant. Not only did he eat the meat inside the sacred vegetarian space, but he was also seen offering the chicken to both restaurant employees and patrons, some of whom looked visibly shocked. The act was captured on video and widely shared, quickly drawing massive attention. Many viewers expressed concern that this wasn’t just a random incident but possibly a premeditated attempt to provoke religious sentiments or attract attention.

The video has now gone viral, stirring intense reactions online. A large number of users condemned the man’s actions as culturally insensitive, disrespectful, and inflammatory. They criticised his blatant disregard for the spiritual and cultural values upheld by ISKCON. While some labelled it an act of racism and targeted harassment against Hindus, others demanded accountability and possible legal action. The situation has reignited discussions around the importance of respecting religious spaces and cultural traditions, especially in multicultural societies. Many stressed that such behaviour, whether intentional or ignorant, sets a dangerous precedent and contributes to social division and intolerance.

Social media platforms were flooded with comments from outraged users. One person wrote, “He achieved nothing by harassing people! Zero achievement but created a nuisance in society.” Another comment read, “Hope the complaint was filed in the local police station. This act clearly shows hatred towards Hindus.” A third user questioned the restaurant’s response, stating, “Why didn’t they call the police? They are smiling. If you’re a coward, don’t ask others for help.” Yet another user emphasized, “This deliberate breach of cultural and religious boundaries reflects growing intolerance and should not be normalized in a civilised society.”

ISKCON, or the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, is a global religious and spiritual movement founded in 1966 by A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. Rooted in the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and ancient Indian Vedic scriptures, ISKCON promotes the practice of Krishna consciousness—a way of life based on devotion, compassion, and spiritual discipline. One of its key principles is the strict adherence to vegetarianism, which is observed in all its temples and affiliated restaurants worldwide. The incident at Govinda’s not only disrespects the sanctity of this tradition but also undermines the values of peaceful co-existence and mutual respect.