Viren Vazirani finds deep connection with his role in ‘Aarya 3’: ‘Explored some new layers’

Mumbai, Oct 31 Actor Viren Vazirani, who plays the role of Veer in the thriller drama ‘Aarya 3’, has opened up about his profound connection with his on-screen persona, revealing that he relates to the character so intimately that it's almost as if he's portraying himself.

The show is headlined by actress Sushmita Sen, who plays the titular character of Aarya Sareen.

Viren plays Veer Sareen, son of Aarya and Tej (played by Chandrachur Singh).

Talking about the same, Viren said: “I started the journey of Veer in 2019, and at that time when I auditioned, it was written a bit edgy. So, I had auditioned for it that way. But when I got locked for it and read the script, the character was completely different.”

Viren shared: “It was as if I was reading myself in it. Ram Madhvani sir had revealed in an interview that he changed the entire character for me because my personality in real life is different from what it was written earlier.”

“When the final script came, I was able to relate to it more because we barely had any difference. It’s just me. There’s no difference between Veer and Viren, and especially in the third season, we have explored some new layers to Veer that will be very interesting for the audience,” he added.

In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor