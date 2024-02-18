Visakhapatnam: Navy Chief hails 'MILAN 24' as largest naval exercise of all time

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 18 : In the bustling maritime city of Visakhapatnam, the stage is set for MILAN 24, the largest multilateral naval exercise to date. As the naval forces converge, Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar illuminated the significance of this grand gathering.

While speaking to ANI, the Naval Chief remarked, "The MILAN exercise is indeed the largest exercise we have held so far."

"With invitations extended to 58 countries and responses pouring in from over 50 nations, MILAN 24 promises unprecedented participation. A fleet of 18 warships and aircraft stands poised to engage in a meticulously crafted program spanning both sea and harbor phases from February 19th to 27th," he added

Admiral Kumar underscores the evolving stature of India, poised to ascend the ranks as the world's third-largest economy by 2030. Against this backdrop, the maritime sector emerges as a cornerstone of national progress, with the imperative to safeguard the oceans and uphold a rules-based order.

"The essence of MILAN 24 lies in collaboration, cohesion, and interactiona testament to the shared commitment to maritime security," the naval chief remarked.

As Admiral Kumar reaffirms, protecting national interests in the maritime domain remains paramount, underscoring the Navy's unwavering dedication to safeguarding the seas.

While speaking toabout the 'MILAN 24, he added, "a new era of maritime cooperation, where nations unite to navigate the complexities of the maritime domain, ensuring that the oceans remain safe, secure, and freea testament to the enduring spirit of collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region."

Eastern Naval Command posted on X, extending a warm welcome for Corvette 20 of the Vietnam People's Navy and USS Halsey (DDG-97) of the United States Navy

"Naval vessels from Vietnam and the United States have arrived in Visakhapatnam for the MILAN 2024 maritime exercise," the post on X remarked.

Additionally, the visit underscores the commitment to regional security and strengthens defence partnerships. MILAN 2024 serves as a platform for navies to engage in joint exercises and enhance interoperability," the statement added.

While observing the role of 'MILAN 24, the post signifies, "As Visakhapatnam hosts these naval vessels, it reaffirms its role as a key maritime hub, fostering cooperation among nations committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The exercise is expected to deepen bonds of friendship and promote peace and stability across the oceans."

Moreover, the 12th edition of the MILAN exercise will be held from February 19 to 27 in Visakhapatnam and will see the participation of over 50 countries.

The theme of the exercise is "Forging Naval Alliances for a Secure Maritime Future."

"The 12th edition of the MILAN exercise to be held at #Visakhapatnam 19 - 27 Feb 24 aims to provide a platform for the participating navies to share ideas to enhance #security on the high seas & ensure safety of #maritime commerce for growth & prosperity of all," the Indian Navy posted on X.

"MILAN would be an excellent platform for the participating navies to share ideas to enhance security on the high seas and ensure the safety of maritime commerce for the growth and prosperity of all. In addition to building bridges of friendship and strengthening relationships, sea exercise would enhance interoperability, enable the exchange of best practices and boost confidence to undertake missions together in the future, to tackle common challenges," the release added.

