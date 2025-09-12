'Visit reflecting deep cultural, civilisational bonds': MEA on Mauritius PM's visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday described the visit of Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi as a powerful testament to the deep cultural and civilisational ties between India and Mauritius.

In a post on X, following PM Ramgoolam's visit to the Temple, the MEA noted that the visit had reinforced the historic bonds that unite the two nations

"PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius offered prayers at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. A visit reflecting the deep cultural and civilisational bonds that unite India and Mauritius," the MEA stated in the post.

The Mauritian Prime Minister, currently on an official visit to India, visited the revered temple dedicated to Lord Shiva today, engaging in prayers and rituals.

He will also be visiting the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya later today as part of his visit.

The Mauritian PM's arrival in Varanasi on Wednesday was followed by a bilateral meeting, the signing of MoUs and a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

PM Modi, along with PM Ramgoolam, reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two nations and discussed regional and global issues.

During their meeting, both leaders affirmed their intention to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy, maritime security, and other areas.

Both nations also deepened their strategic and developmental partnership with the signing of multiple agreements and the announcement of a comprehensive Special Economic Package exceeding USD 680 million.

In total, seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across diverse sectors, including science and technology, oceanography, public administration, power, small development projects, hydrography, and space cooperation, were signed.

Key agreements included a space collaboration deal for the establishment of telemetry, tracking, and communication stations, and a renewed commitment to maritime research and hydrographic mapping.

The Mauritius PM is on his first overseas bilateral visit to India in his current term, from September 9 to September 16.

