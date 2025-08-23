Visiting Vietnamese VP holds talks with Nepal FM as 3-day visit begins

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 23 : Vice President of Vietnam, Vo Thi Anh Xuan, on Saturday afternoon held a meeting with Nepali Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba as she began a three-day high-level visit to Nepal.

Xuan began her three-day official visit at the invitation of Nepali counterpart Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav.

It is the first high-level visit from Vietnam since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations about half a century ago.

The Vice President of the Southeast Asian country was welcomed by Nepali Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey.

The Foreign Minister Deuba welcomed Xuan at the VVIP lounge of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Hours later, Deuba welcomed the visiting Vice-President while making a courtesy call in Kathmandu.

At the airport, senior government officials, security chiefs, and other dignitaries were also present. She was presented with a Guard of Honour by the Nepal Army.

The visiting Vice President will hold a courtesy meeting with Nepali counterpart Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, which the delegation-level bilateral talks on August 24 will follow.

During her stay, Vice President Xuan will pay a courtesy call on Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday at his office, according to a source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who informed ANI.

On Monday, the visiting Vice President will call on President Ram Chandra Paudel and then begin the tour of the historic sites in Kathmandu and Lalitpur.

The visit carries special significance as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Vietnam.

Nepal and Vietnam established diplomatic relations in 1995. The two nations have recorded annual turnover below USD 100 million.

The two countries have also engaged in investment cooperation, most notably in hydropower. Vietnam's Song Da Corporation has partnered with Nepal's Kalika Group to construct the Tanahu hydropower dam on the Seti River.

