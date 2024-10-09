Vizag: Malabar 2024 kicks off with US, Japan, Australia joining India in key naval exercises

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 9 : Australia, Japan, and US naval forces joined the host India for the opening ceremony of field-training exercise "Malabar 2024" in Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The ceremony and associated shore-phase activities will be followed by scheduled at-sea exercises in the Bay of Bengal.

"Malabar 2024 reaffirms the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime security and cooperation among like-minded nations in the Indo-Pacific," said Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Indian Navy.

"Our joint efforts aim to enhance operational synergy and foster stronger bonds of friendship. Together, we look towards safeguarding our shared values and achieving peace and stability in the region," he added.

This year marks the 28th iteration of the Malabar exercise, which began in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between the United States and India. The exercise has since evolved in scope and complexity and now includes Japan and Australia.

This marks the fifth time that all four nations have participated in Malabar to advance the collective planning, integration and employment of advanced warfare tactics across participating nations.

"I'm fired up to be here today with my counterparts as our navies train together in the Indian Ocean to strengthen our combat readiness, maritime integration, and interoperability," said Admiral Steve Koehler, Commander of the US Pacific Fleet.

"Malabar is a great example of a combined team operating together in order to deter conflict and reinforce our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,"he added.

At-sea exercises are scheduled to include combined training in the surface, sub-surface, air and information domains. Eight ships and nearly a dozen aircraft from these four nations are scheduled to take part in the exercise.

"It has been 17 years since the JMSDF participated in Malabar for the first time in 2007," said Vice Admiral Katsushi Omachi, Commander-in-Chief, Self Defence Fleet of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).

"I believe Malabar will contribute to the peace and stability, as well as the rules-based maritime order, which lead to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Japan-US-India-Australia collaboration is now getting closer than before and I am expecting the multilateral bonds among the navies to deepen," Vice Admiral Omachi added.

"Exercise Malabar is a significant Indo-Pacific maritime activity that deepens interoperability and collaboration among key regional partners," Australia's Joint Force Maritime Component Commander, Commodore Jonathan Ley, said.

"Australia has participated in previous iterations of Exercise Malabar, was honoured to host the exercise in 2023 and is pleased to participate again in 2024 as part of the Australian Defence Force's ongoing program of regional presence and engagement," Commander Ley added.

Representing the US in the exercise will be a P-8 Poseidon aircraft assigned to Commander, Task Force 72 and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) which operates under Commander along with Task Force 70 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the US 7th Fleet's principal surface force.

The Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD 109) is representing the JMSDF. Australia is represented by the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Stuart (FFH 153) and a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. The host contingent from India includes the first-in-class guided-missile destroyer INS Delhi (D 61), as well as at least four other surface combatants and aircraft.

Taking to social media platform X, the Navy Spokesperson said, "VAdm Rajesh Pendharkar, FOCINC, HQENC, presided over the opening ceremony of the 28th edition of ExMALABAR 24 at Visakhapatnam. Adm Stephen Koehler, Commander of US Pacific Fleet, V Adm Katsushi Omachi, C-in-C JMSDF Self-Defence Fleet ENG and RAdm Chris Smith, Commander Australian Fleet, represented their navies who are participating with warships, maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and Special Forces. General Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Japan, also participated in the ceremony."

Australian, Indian, Japanese, and US maritime forces routinely operate together across the Indo-Pacific in support of regional security and stability. The lead of this year's exercise is India.

The Malabar planning and exercise lead rotates each year among participating nations, along with the exercise location to demonstrate the combined ability to exercise across the entire Western Pacific and Indian Ocean.

