Vladmir Putin revamps govt body supervising Russia's defence industry

Moscow, June 12 Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a presidential decree to update the composition of the Military-Industrial Commission and its board by appointing new members including Defense Minister Andrei Belousov.

The commission is a government body responsible for supervising Russia's defense industry. The newly appointed members also include Anton Alikhanov, minister of Industry and Trade, and Alexey Dyumin, a presidential aide, Xinhua news agency reported.

The positions of Denis Manturov, first deputy Prime Minister, Maxim Oreshkin, deputy chief of staff of the Presidential Executive Office, and Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Security Council, have been updated to reflect their current roles.

Nikolai Patrushev, previously the secretary of the Security Council and now an assistant to Putin, has been removed from the commission.

Additionally, the commission board has been refreshed to incorporate chief designers and leaders of several enterprises, indicating a strategic emphasis on innovation and leadership within the defense sector.

Chaired by Putin, the Military-Industrial Commission was formed to implement state policy in the field of the military-industrial complex, and military-technical support for the country's defense, state security and law enforcement.

