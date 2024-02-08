Volcano Erupts on Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Second Event This Year

A volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula erupted early Thursday morning, marking the sixth such event in the area since 2021 and the second this year. Lava fountains soared up to 80 meters (260 feet) into the night sky, prompting a warning from the Icelandic Meteorological Office. The eruption occurred just north of Sylingarfell, following intense seismic activity that began around 5:30 a.m. local time. The fissure, estimated to be about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) long, appears to be at the same site as the December 18th eruption. This latest event comes after a January 14th eruption that lasted approximately two days and saw lava flows reach the edges of Grindavik, a fishing town with nearly 4,000 residents who were evacuated.

A volcano in Iceland has erupted for the second time this year, pumping lava up to 260 feet into the air in what is now the sixth outbreak on the southwestern Reykjanes peninsula since 2021.

While Thursday's eruption occurred further from Grindavik, concerns remain about potential threats to critical infrastructure. Icelandic geophysicist Ari Trausti Gudmundsson told Reuters that the eruption could endanger the road to Grindavik, the local power plant, and even the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, which has preemptively closed its doors. The extent of the risk depends on the volume of lava that emerges.

Reykjanes eruptions are known as fissure eruptions or Icelandic-type eruptions, characterized by their lack of significant explosions or substantial ash production that would affect the stratosphere. Despite their less explosive nature, these eruptions can still pose considerable risks to nearby communities and infrastructure.Iceland, an island roughly the size of Kentucky, is home to over 30 active volcanoes. Its dynamic volcanic landscape has made it a hotspot for volcano tourism, attracting thousands of visitors eager to witness the raw beauty and power of Earth's inner workings.