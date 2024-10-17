Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks PM Anthony Albanese for defense package, hails Australia's "meaningful contribution" to Ukraine's peace efforts

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 17 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the Australian government for their defense assistance package totaling USD 245 million, which also includes 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks.

Zelenskyy also emphasised the importance of Ukraine's partnership with Australia, acknowledging the meaningful contribution of their support in Ukraine's ongoing efforts to achieve peace.

Notably, the Australian government announced the gifting of 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

In a press release, the Australian government said, "This will bolster the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its fight against Russia's illegal and immoral invasion. This latest package, valued at approximately $245 million, will add to the Armed Forces of Ukraine's firepower and mobility, and complement partners' support for Ukraine's armoured brigades."

It added, "This announcement brings the total value of Australia's military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion to over $1.3 billion, and overall support to more than $1.5 billion."

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I thank @AlboMP and the people of Australia for today's announcement of essential defence assistance for Ukraine totaling $170,6 million."

"I am especially grateful for Australia's brave decision to provide 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks for our defense against Russian aggression. We value our partnership with Australia and its meaningful contribution to achieving just and lasting peace in Ukraine, restoring stability in Europe, and protecting rules-based international order," the post added.

Zelenskyy further attributed Australia as its "reliable partner in defending freedom." He said, "Australia remains our reliable partner in defending freedom, democracy, human life, and global security."

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which escalated in February 2022 with Russia's full-scale invasion, has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths. Moscow continues to deny intentionally targeting civilians, despite widespread international condemnation and evidence of airstrikes on residential areas.

Attacks have become a near-daily occurrence, especially in Ukraine's eastern and southern regions. Russia has frequently employed a range of weaponry, including guided aerial bombs, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to target Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure.

In response, Ukraine has ramped up its defence efforts with help from Western allies. Yet, the volume and intensity of Russia's assaults have made it clear that more sophisticated and long-range defence capabilities are necessary.

