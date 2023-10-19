Volunteers serve soldiers through open kitchens, salons in war zone near Gaza border

Reim [Israel], October 19 : The horrific attack on Israel, by the terror group Hamas led to the shut down of all gas stations, restaurants, including the kosher McDonald's across the country, however, it was not able to dampen the Israeli spirit of unity and assistance.

In the vicinity lies the recent disaster zone, where a devastating attack by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip resulted in the killing and capture of many Israeli civilians and soldiers. The threat remains, with some of these gunmen still at large.

Despite the tense environment, volunteers like Gal Sela, an American who recently returned to Israel, are working at the rest stop to support the soldiers.

"Our soldiers receive essentials, but we're here to provide a little more," he told ANI.

Along with approximately 50 other volunteers, they prepare meals such as beef sandwiches and provide beverages, ensuring the soldiers are well-fed and comfortable. Their efforts are substantial, serving around 18,000 soldiers daily in the dusty surroundings. The soldiers greatly appreciate the care they receive.

"We are feeding 11,000 soldiers every day. We are doing what we can for our own people. We are doing it from our heart. I have my two kids in the Army...the soldiers take a break, they come here, and we give them burgers. This is to show solidarity...we also have salons, we do hair and beard," he said.

As the soldiers prepare to leave, each officer receives a heartfelt embrace from Sela.

However, the rest stop serves a broader purpose than just being a makeshift cafeteria. In the center, there's a makeshift operation tables where volunteers organize rescue missions. Their goal is to swiftly reach towns and communities, aiding in the evacuation of Israeli families from the volatile Gaza border region.

"When we all were at home. We opened three barbeques with two friends. Then more demand...and then many people came. My one daughter is here, another one is coming...we are all together. The situation is very sad, so it makes us to volunteer something...if you can help the fighters," another volunteer named Kobey said.

Many of the soldiers are stopping by en route to potential front-line combat zones, with the grim realization that it might be a one-way journey.

In these solemn moments, a devout Jewish man offers them spiritual comfort by individually blessing each soldier, invoking protection and peace through a traditional biblical prayer.

Meanwhile, as a "ground offensive" of the besieged Gaza Strip loomed, hundreds of Israeli tanks were deployed near the border in South Israel on Thursday, waiting for the all-clear from the country's political establishment and the military top brass.

Israeli tanks and troops mounted on armoured vehicles were deployed in the region, seeming to suggest that a ground assault on Hamas in their backyard, Gaza, could begin any time soon.

The Israeli Air Force said in a statement that it continues to attack all the time throughout the Gaza Strip.

"During the last day, the IDF, directed by the Shin Bet, destroyed hundreds of Hamas terrorist infrastructures, dozens of which were attacked in the Sageya neighbourhood. The hundreds of terrorist infrastructures that were attacked include anti-tank missile launch sites, tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructures, operational headquarters and other headquarters," the Israeli Air Force posted on X.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said four rockets of nine launched from Lebanese territory were intercepted, adding that several anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards Israeli forces.

The IDF added that in response to the attacks, Israeli forces targeted the site in Lebanon from where rockets were fired into Israel and also struck at Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure using tank fire.

The Israeli forces also claimed to have thwarted and dismantled a terrorist cell using a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) of the IDF.

