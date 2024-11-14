Voting begins in Sri Lanka's parliamentary election

Colombo, Nov 14 Voting in Sri Lanka's parliamentary poll started on Thursday to elect 225 members to the Parliament with President Anura Kumara Dissanyake seeking a majority.

President Dissanyake is seeking a majority to govern the sovereign debt-defaulted nation amid calls for a new political culture without corruption and misappropriation of public funds.

This would be the first major test of the popularity of the ruling party, National People's Power, led by President Dissanyake

Samagi Jana Sandanaya led by Sajith Premadasa, the Sri Lanka Podujana Party of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, the New Democratic Front made up breakaway legislators backing former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and minority parties in the North are seeking seats.

President Dissanayake, who was elected on September 21, has called for a strong Parliament mandate for him to eliminate corruption and punish the past leaders who would be proven to have misappropriated public funds.

The polls will see the election of 196 members through voting in 22 electoral districts and 29 members through the national list, according to the number of total votes political parties and independent groups get in the election.

The voting started at 7 a.m. local time and will go until 4 p.m. More than 17.1 million voters are eligible to cast their votes.

The new Parliament will be convened on November 21.

The elected parliamentarians are expected to be declared by November 15 (Friday) if the counting process goes smoothly, Election Commission officials have said.

This will be the first parliamentary election since Sri Lanka plunged into an economic crisis when the island nation declared sovereign default in mid-April 2022, its first since gaining independence from Britain in 1948. Almost civil-war-like conditions and months of public protests led to the fleeing of the then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

