VP Radhakrishnan and Brazilian counterpart discuss enhancing ties in defence, connectivity

New Delhi, Oct 16 Vice President CP Radhakrishnan met Brazilian counterpart Geraldo Alckmin in New Delhi on Thursday, with talks focused on enhancing energy cooperation, deepening partnerships in pharmaceuticals, defence, research investments, connectivity, and collaborations in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitilisation.

CP Radhakrishnan and Geraldo Alckmin expressed optimism about strengthening economic and trade ties.

In a post on X, Vice President's office wrote, "Hon’ble Vice-President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan, met H.E. Mr. Geraldo Alckmin, Vice-President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services of Brazil, who is on an official visit to India, at the Vice-President’s Enclave today."

"The two leaders expressed optimism about strengthening trade and economic ties. They discussed enhancing energy cooperation, deepening partnerships in pharmaceuticals and defence, boosting research investments, improving connectivity, and collaborating in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence and digitilisation," he added.

Earlier in the day, Geraldo Alckmin, who is also Brazil's Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. The two leaders reviewed bilateral trade ties while reaffirming shared commitment to deepen cooperation and investment across various sectors.

"Excellent meeting with H.E. Geraldo Alckmin, Brazil's Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services. Reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral trade ties while reaffirming our shared commitment to deepen co-operation and investment ties across diverse sectors, including energy, healthcare, agriculture, and technology. Shared democratic values and a common vision for inclusive and sustainable growth underpin our partnership," Goyal posted on X following the meeting.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Geraldo Alckmin and Brazil's Defence Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho in New Delhi as they discussed issues related to defence cooperation.

In a post on X, Singh stated, "Happy to have met the Vice President of Brazil, Mr Geraldo Alckmin and Mr José Múcio Monteiro Filho, the Defence Minister of Brazil today at New Delhi. We had forward looking discussions on issues pertaining to Defence Cooperation with a focus on expanding Military to Military Cooperation and Defence Industrial Collaboration."

During his visit to India, Geraldo Alckmin is expected to meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, to discuss various issues of mutual interest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor