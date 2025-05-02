Wagah border to remain open for our citizens returning from India: Pakistan Foreign Office

Islamabad, May 2 Pakistan has announced to keep the Wagah Border crossing open for its citizens returning from India after New Delhi revoked their visas following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

The decision comes after many Pakistani nationals in India were stranded on the Indian side of the border in Attari.

As per the statement issued by Pakistan Foreign office, "Many Pakistani patients had to return without completing their treatment, and there have been reports of families separated with some children left apart from one of their parents", adding that "while the deadline for the return of Pakistani nationals from India was April 30, the Wagah border in Lahore will remain open to receive its citizens if the Indian authorities allow them to cross the border from their side."

"Wagah border will remain open for Pakistani citizens in the future," stated the Pakistan Foreign Office.

"The Indian decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens is creating serious humanitarian challenges," the Foreign Office maintained.

India and Pakistan announced the cancellation of visas of each other's nationals, as part of a response after the Pahalgam terror attack and escalating tensions.

After India cancelled all visas issued to Pakistani citizens with immediate effect and put a deadline of April 30 for them to return to Islamabad, the move was reciprocated, leaving hundreds of families on both sides in a rush to cut short their stays and pack up to leave the country.

Reports revealed that many Pakistani families, who had travelled to India for medical treatment, had to return in these circumstances, while many others are still stranded on the Indian side of the border.

A Pakistani family that travelled to India for the heart treatment of their two children had to return without receiving the medical care, media reports said.

"My children are innocent in this situation. We had to return to Pakistan without the medical treatment for my two sons, who need treatment urgently. I appeal to the Pakistan government to arrange the treatment in another country," said Shahid Ali, father of the two ailing sons.

"They have a heart condition, and their treatment was possible in New Delhi because of the advanced medical treatment facilities there. But after the Pahalgam incident, we were told to return to Pakistan immediately," he added.

Moreover, many Pakistani nationals who married in India are forced to be separated from their families. In many cases, one of the parents, who is a Pakistani national living in India, has to return without family due to the orders of both governments. As per reports, there are thousands of Pakistani nationals still present in India who are trying to return to Pakistan.

