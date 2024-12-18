Waiting for Imran Khan's call for 'civil disobedience movement': Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM

Peshawar [Pakistan], December 18 : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said they are waiting for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan's call for launching the 'civil disobedience movement', ARY News reported.

Gandapur assured that once PTI's founder issues the call, the civil disobedience movement will begin. Gandapur said that he is the representative of the entire province and does not require clearance from anyone..

Earlier on Monday, Gandapur said that the announcement of the 'civil disobedience movement' was made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and not him, as reported by ARY News.

He said that their demands include the release of the party founder, restoration of their mandate, and reversal of unconstitutional amendments.

"There is no clarity on this matter yet. We will act on 'civil disobedience' once clarity emerges," ARY News quoted Gandapur as saying.

Regarding the civil disobedience movement, Gandapur reiterated that the decision rested with Imran Khan, and whatever action he announces will be followed.

Meanwhile, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that the strategy of the proposed 'civil disobedience movement' has been devised, claiming it would be "more successful" than the 2014 one.

He added that they want to negotiate and it is their top priority.

"We are ready to talk with the government if it has powers, but it has to show its authority", he added.

Earlier on December 6, incarcerated former PM Imran Khan said that if the PTI's demands are not met, a 'civil disobedience movement' will follow.

"We have two demands- A commission should be formed under the senior most judges of the Supreme Court to conduct an independent inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 26. -Unjustly imprisoned political prisoners should be released A committee headed by Umar Ayub has been formed for negotiations. If the demands are not met, civil disobedience, reduction of remittances and boycott movement will be initiated," he stated.

