Walton Apartment Shooting: Two Boone County Police Officers Shot While Serving Warrant in Kentucky, Shooter Barricaded

Two deputy police officers of Boone County who came to serve an arrest warrant in Walton, Kentucky, were shot at on Thursday night, August 28. The incident occurred at around 10 pm at Towne Creek Crossing Apartments on Service Road, behind a Kroger.

One of the officers was shot in the chest, while another was shot in the leg. However, both officers are stable and receiving treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Centre. The officers arrived at one of the apartment in the area to serve an arrest warrant before a suspect opened fire.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said that the suspect is barricaded and SWAT is actively working to take the accused into custody. According to the police, there was only one shooter in the apartment.

Walton Apartment Shooting Caught on Camera

WATCH: Video shows moment multiple shots were fired in Walton, Kentucky; at least 2 police officers injured. pic.twitter.com/xqvFrcDVV6 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) August 29, 2025

A shooting at the Walton apartment was caught on a camera, and the video shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shows several police officers gathered in the corridor running for cover after the suspect fired on them from inside the house, as multiple rounds of gunshots can be heard. In a viral video, it can be seen that numerous law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

Residents in surrounding neighbourhoods have been ordered to shelter in place, and officials are urging the public to stay clear of the area entirely for their safety. Along with police, emergency medical crews, including ambulances, and the fire department, are on standby. Roads near the scene have been closed, and a heavy police presence remains as officers work to secure the area.