WAM delegation explores cooperation with Australian media institutions

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 23 (ANI/WAM): A delegation from the Emirates News Agency (WAM), headed by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, has visited Australia to discuss ways of enhancing its news exchange and media cooperation with officials from various local media and press entities.

They also talked about the participation of the Australian media outlets in the 2nd edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC) in November.

The discussions took place during a visit by the WAM delegation to Australia as part of an Asian tour during which WAM officials met with leaders of the local media industry to explore joint cooperation as part of WAM’s strategy to sign joint constructive partnerships with media actors worldwide.

WAM delegation visited several Australian media institutions including Sky News Australia, Channel 7, Channel 9, the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, said, "The WAM delegation reviewed during meetings with leaders of Australian media and press organisations the recommendations and outcomes of the inaugural Global Media Congress, held in 2022.’’

Invitations were extended to Australian media and press to participate in the second edition of the GMC next November, Al Rayssi added.

WAM Director-General explained to the Australian media officials the ongoing preparations to convene the congress and the key themes and agenda it will discuss amidst expectations of large international participation given the fact that the GMC serves as an international ideal platform for media professionals and experts to share experiences, discuss media pressing challenges and explore ways to develop media tools and present the latest technologies to advance the media industry.

Al Rayssi further added that the meetings also discussed the international media’s role in addressing climate change challenges and effects in light of the UAE hosting of the COP28 climate conference, which will take place at Expo City Dubai in November, in addition to spreading the values of tolerance and coexistence.

He then highlighted WAM's commitment to strengthening its partnerships with media institutions in Australia to build constructive and beneficial international relations with various global media outlets, noting that Australia has distinguished media entities with remarkable records of outstanding journalistic work.

In response, the Australian media officials warmly welcomed WAM's invitation to participate in the second edition of the Global Media Congress and commended the outcomes of the first edition and its positive impact on the media industry.

They then affirmed their readiness to cooperate with WAM in promoting communication and media exchange between the UAE and Australia, which will benefit both countries and their people. (ANI/WAM)

