Wamiqa Gabbi starts shooting for 'VD18’ starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh

Mumbai, Dec 15 Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Khufiya’, has started shooting for her upcoming film alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.

The film is tentatively titled, 'VD18’, and is directed by Tamil director Kalees. The actress is currently navigating between Mumbai and Kochi for her shooting commitments.

The actress shared: "Being a part of 'VD18' is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir’s visionary direction is a creative journey I'm eager to explore.”

She further mentioned: “I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year the plunged things to new beginnings. And to end the year with being on sets now of my next is truly the perfect curtain call for the year.It's moments like these that remind me why I love what I do, and I can't wait for audiences to witness the magic we are creating on screen”.

The film is produced by Atlee and co produced by Murad Khetani.

