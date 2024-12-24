"Wanted to have darshan of Lord Ram, impressed by temple built here": Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful on visit to Ram Temple

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 : Mauritius Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and International Trade, Dhananjay Ramful, said on Tuesday, that he wanted to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya after the elections in Mauritius and added that he is impressed by the temple built here.

Speaking to ANI, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the development in Ayodhya and temple. He said that started his visit from Banaras and visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple there.

Speaking about his visit to Ram Temple, Dhananjay Ramful said, "I came here on a private visit. You know, there was the general election in Mauritius and after the general election, I always wanted to come here. It was my wish to come and have the darshan of Lord Ram. So I started my pilgrimage in Banaras. I went to the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir and then I came over here to Ayodhya to get the blessings of Lord Ram."

Praising PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for development in Ayodhya, he said, "I have to congratulate the Chief Minister, Yogi Ji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi for whatever they've done here with regards to the development here in Ayodhya as well as the temple. It's a great temple and it is something very immense and I feel very proud as well. I was very much impressed by the temple that was built here."

Earlier this year, PM Modi led rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple of Ram Lalla. The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Earlier in November, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Dhananjay Ramful on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and International Trade of Mauritius.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said that he looks forward to working closely with Ramful to strengthen the "special ties of friendship" and deepen the multi-faceted cooperation.

"Congratulate Dhananjay Ramful on your appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration & International Trade of Mauritius. Look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our special ties of friendship and deepen our multi-faceted cooperation," the EAM said in a post on X.

Mauritius recently held its elections on November 10, with Navin Ramgoolam achieving a historic victory. PM Modi had congratulated Navin Ramgoolam on his historic electoral victory in Mauritius. In his message, PM Modi said that he looks forward to working closely with Dr. Ramgoolam to further strengthen their "unique partnership."

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Had a warm conversation with my friend @Ramgoolam_Dr, congratulating him on his historic electoral victory. I wished him great success in leading Mauritius and extended an invitation to visit India. Look forward to working closely together to strengthen our special and unique partnership."

