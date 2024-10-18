"War can end tomorrow if Hamas returns hostages," says Netanyahu after killing of Yahya Sinwar

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 18 : Hours after Israel confirmed the killing of Hamas chief and mastermind of October 7 attacks, Yahya Sinwar, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the people of Gaza, saying the the war can end as soon as tomorrow, if Hamas agrees to lay down its arms and return the hostages.

Sharing a video on X, Netanyahu said, "Yahya Sinwar is dead. He was killed in Rafah by the brave soldiers of the Israeli defence forces. While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end. To the people of Gaza, I have a simple message - this war can end tomorrow. It can end if Hamas lays down its arms and returns our hostages."

The Israel Defence Forces revealed on Thursday that Sinwar, along with two other terrorists have been eliminated by Israel.

Netanyahu revealed that Hamas is currently holding 101 hostages in Gaza, comprising citizens from 23 different countries, including Israel.

"Hamas is holding 101 hostages in Gaza who are citizens of 23 countries, citizens of Israel, but citizens of many other countries. Israel is committed to doing everything in our power to bring all of them home. Israel will guarantee the safety of all those who return our hostages," he said.

The Israeli PM issued a stern warning to those holding Israeli hostages, vowing that Israel will relentlessly pursue and bring them to justice.

"But to those who would harm our hostages, I have another message - Israel will hunt you down and bring you to justice. But to those who would harm our hostages, I have another message - Israel will hunt you down and bring you to justice. I also have a message of hope to the people of the region - the axis of terror that was built by Iran is collapsing before our eyes," he said.

Netanyahu in his message also highlighted the elimination of key Hezbollah leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah, and asserted that the reign of terror imposed by the Iranian regime on its own people and those in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen will "come to an end."

"Nasrallah is gone, his deputy Mohsen is gone, Haniyeh is gone, Deif is gone, Sinwar is gone. The reign of terror that the Iranian regime has imposed on its own people and on the peoples of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, too will come to an end," Netanyahu said.

He added, "All those who seek a future of prosperity and peace in the Middle East should unite to build a better future. Together, we can push back the forces of darkness and create a future of light and hope for all of us."

Hamas launched a horrific terror attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. About 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing more than 1200 people, including citizens of more than 30 countries, and also took over 250 people as hostages.

In response, Israel launched a strong counter-offensive in the Gaza Strip, while vowing to "completely eliminate" Hamas.

However, the mounting civilian toll has raised global concerns over humanitarian situation in the Strip. United Nations and other big nations have repeatedly called for a ceasefire, return of hostages and increased assistance for the civilian population in Gaza.

