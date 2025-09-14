"War cannot solve problems, sanctions will only complicate them": Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Ljubljana [Slovenia], September 14 : Reiterating that China is commited to promoting peace talks for resolving hot-spot issues, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that wars cannot solve problems and highlighted that sanctions would only complicate them.

He made the remarks at a press conference in Ljubljana on Saturday, after his meeting with Slovenia's Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanja Fajon, China Daily reported.

"China does not participate in or plan wars, and what China does is to encourage peace talks and promote political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue", Wang Yi said.

Chinese foreign minister gave a call to promote multilateralism, strengthen multilateral mechanisms and jointly safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

He highlighted that in the present times, the international situation is characterised by intertwined chaos and continuous conflicts.

"China and Europe should be friends rather than rivals, and should cooperate rather than confront each other. Making the right choices amid the greatest changes in a century demonstrates the responsibilities that both sides should fulfill towards history and the people", Wang Yi said as reported by Global Times

His veiled reference comes shortly after US President Donald Trump on Saturday proposed that NATO impose tariffs of 50 per cent to 100 per cent on China.

"I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50 per cent to 100 per cent TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip".

Previously, Trump also accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of "conspiring against" the United States. The accusation followed China's largest-ever military parade held on September 3, which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended.

Hours after accusing Chinese President Xi Jinping of "conspiring against" America, Trump said his personal ties with the Chinese leadership were "very good."

