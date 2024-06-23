War intensifies as Russia, Ukraine conduct overnight air strikes

Kyiv [Ukraine], June 23 : Amid persistent tensions, Russia, and Ukraine carried out overnight air strikes, resulting in casualties on both sides, making the ongoing war more intense, reported Al Jazeera.

Russian missile assault on Kyiv overnight killed two people and damaged dozens of residential and other facilities, according to the head of the regional administration.

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed two of Russia's three missiles over the Kyiv region, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram, according to Al Jazeera.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv region's administration, stated on Telegram that two people were injured by falling debris but did not require hospitalisation. He also stated that six multi-story residential buildings, more than 20 private houses, a gas station, and a pharmacy were damaged.

Meanwhile, the aerial drone facilities in Southern Russia's Krasnodar were destroyed by Ukrainian forces.

According to Al Jazeera, the satellite images confirmed the destruction of storage depots, and control points for drones in the region.

While on the other hand, Russia, too said that its people were killed in the Ukrainian attacks.

Three people, including two children, lost their lives in a Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian-controlled Sevastopol, Russian-installed officials said, adding that about 100 people suffered shrapnel wounds, as per Al Jazeera.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, four of the five US-supplied ATACMS missiles used in the attack were shot down by air defence systems, while the ammo of a fifth detonated in mid-flight.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov of the Belgorod district confirmed on Telegram that one person was killed and three were injured when Ukrainian drones struck the Russian town of Graivoron.

At least 30 drones were destroyed over Russia's western region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz via Telegram.

There was no damage recorded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor