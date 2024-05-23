Washington criticises 'announced' recognition of Palestine

Washington, May 23 (IANS/DPA) The US government is sceptical about the announced recognition of Palestine as an independent state by several European countries.

"We believe the only way that you are going to achieve a two-state solution that delivers for both Israelis and Palestinians is through direct negotiations between the parties," US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in Washington on Wednesday.

The Biden administration has been working on this for a long time, he added.

In response to a question, Sullivan said that he could not see how the unilateral recognition of Palestine would contribute to any real progress toward a peace process or ceasefire.

Every country has the right to make its own decisions, but the US position on this matter is clear: a two-state solution must be brought about through direct negotiations between the parties, not through unilateral recognition.

US President Biden has repeatedly said this on the record.

Norway and the two EU countries Ireland and Spain had earlier on Wednesday announced that they would recognise Palestine as a separate state.

The step is to be made formal on May 28, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Wednesday.

The three countries hope that this will provide an impetus for the so-called two-state solution, in which Israelis and Palestinians are to live peacefully side by side in the future.

