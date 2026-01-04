Washington reiterates support for Myanmar on Independence Day, raises concern over military rule

Washington DC [US], January 4 : The United States on Saturday (local time) expressed deep concern over the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar (Burma) and urged the military regime to end violence, as the country marked the 78th anniversary of its independence.

"The United States is deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis in Burma. We urge the military regime to cease violence, ensure unhindered access to humanitarian assistance, release those unjustly detained, and engage in dialogue to pursue a peaceful and long-term end to the crisis," the US Department of State said in a statement issued on the occasion of Burma's Independence Day.

The State Department said Washington continues to stand with the people of Myanmar, also known as Burma, in their pursuit of peace, democracy and prosperity.

"The United States remains committed to the people of Burma and their resolve for a peaceful, fair, and prosperous future," the statement said.

The US added that meaningful progress in Myanmar is critical not just for the country but for regional stability.

"This is essential for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the statement added.

Myanmar has remained unstable since the military seized power in a coup in February 2021. According to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, nearly 6,800 civilians have been killed, while more than 22,000 people remain arbitrarily detained as of June 2025.

The humanitarian situation has continued to deteriorate, with the United Nations estimating that nearly 22 million people now require assistance and over 3.5 million have been displaced due to ongoing fighting across the country.

The UN has warned that Myanmar is sliding deeper into a humanitarian disaster, as military offensives, restrictions on aid delivery and reduced international support push millions towards hunger and insecurity.

Despite growing international criticism, the military junta has moved ahead with a phased election process. The first phase of voting began last week, with junta leaders claiming the exercise would pave the way for democracy after years of civil war.

Partial results released by the Union Election Commission (UEC) and reported in state media showed that the pro-military Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) won 87 of the 96 lower house seats declared so far.

Results from six additional townships are yet to be announced. Two more phases of voting are scheduled for January 11 and January 25.

Myanmar, officially known as the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, gained independence from British colonial rule on January 4, 1948, ending nearly six decades of foreign domination.

During World War II, Burmese forces fought alongside the British to drive out Japanese troops in 1945 that eventually led to the country's independence three years later.

