Waste bananas turned into value-added products in Myanmar

Yangon, Aug 28 Waste bananas in Myanmar are being transformed into value-added products, providing additional income for local farmers and creating new business opportunities, the state media reported on Wednesday.

The raw materials for these value-added products are primarily sourced from Ayeyarwady, Mandalay, and Bago regions, where bananas are mainly cultivated, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV).

Basic and advanced courses on turning waste bananas into value-added products are being conducted in the regions and states of Bago, Ayeyarwady, Shan, Mandalay and Yangon, as per the report.

The banana-based products included slippers, mats, towels, and bags.

The report, citing U Myint Thein, founder of Green Banana Myanmar, said that the use of banana-based products, unlike plastic ones, does not harm the environment.

Awareness programmes on the benefits of banana cultivation, including the potential to sell banana trunks for additional income, are also being conducted.

Green Banana Myanmar is collaborating with the Department of Rural Development to conduct the training and is now offering courses in monastic education schools.

