Waste from humanitarian aid to Gaza polluting Mediterranean Sea

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 18 (ANI/TPS): Refuse from humanitarian aid being sent to the people in Gaza is getting dumped in the Mediterranean Sea, causing environmental problems.

Waste from humanitarian shipments that ended up in the sea was removed in a cleanup dive carried out off the coast of Ashkelon by Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection. The debris endangered the sensitive marine environment, said the ministry, as marine mammals, sea turtles and fish may wrap around them, so it is important to remove them.

Volunteers from the Coast Guard and the Ashkelon Marina participated in the dive.

The debris found included pallets and parachutes used for their delivery as well as some of the aid itself. The parachutes and the strings associated with them, in addition to being waste. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor