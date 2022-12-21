Watch: Doctor collapses due to exhaustion as China COVID scenario worsens

The fear of a fresh wave of coronavirus globally amid a surge in cases in China has ringed panic across the globe. Now Chaotic scenes of patients being given CPR on the floor and doctors collapsing from exhaustion are emerging from Chinese hospitals amid a “tsunami” of Covid infections. One clip shared by a Twitter handle showed scenes of chaos in the emergency observation room at a hospital in the Chinese city of Chonqing as patients lay prone on the floor receiving chest compressions from machines and groups of doctors, according to a report in The Telegraph.

Other videos shared on Chinese social media showed doctors so exhausted that they fell asleep while seeing patients.The Chinese government has so far remained silent on the number of deaths. However, the Chinese authorities have warned of successive waves of COVID infections in the coming months, as cases continue to increase after the lifting of restrictions earlier this month.Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said "the current outbreak would peak this winter and run in three waves for about three months," The Hong Kong Post reported citing state media report of his speech. Wu Zunyou made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing.According to Wu, the "first wave would run from now until mid-January. A second wave would likely follow soon after, triggered by the mass travel of hundreds of millions of people across the country for the Lunar New Year starting on 21 January."He has predicted that China will face a "third wave from late February to mid-March after people returned to work from the holidays," as per the news report. The wave is expected to be triggered by the mass travel ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on January 21 as people travel to their hometowns to celebrate the day.



