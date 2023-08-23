Watch: PM Modi's admirable act with Indian tricolour grabs attention at BRICS summit

At the BRICS summit's group photo session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased a remarkable gesture. Noticing the Indian Tricolour on the ground, which represented the positions of the leaders, PM Modi demonstrated deep respect for the flag. With utmost care, he picked up the flag and placed it in his pocket, preserving its dignity.

However, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stepped on the flag placed to mark his position. However, following PM Modi's respectful act, he immediately moved aside and took the initiative to retrieve his country's flag.

#WATCH | Johannesburg, South Africa | PM Narendra Modi notices Indian Tricolour on the ground (to denote standing position) during the group photo at BRICS, makes sure to not step on it, picks it up and keeps it with him. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa follows suit. pic.twitter.com/vf5pAkgPQo — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Johannesburg of South Africa to attend the BRICS summit. PM Modi, addressing the BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg on Tuesday, said India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. "Soon, India will be a 5 trillion dollar economy," PM Modi said.

"India will be the growth engine of the world. It's because India turned calamity and tough times into economic reforms. In the last few years, the ease of doing business in India has improved due to the work done in the mission mode...We have focused on public service delivery and good governance...Today in India UPI is used at all levels...Today among all countries in the world, India is the country with the highest digital transaction," PM Modi said.