Watch Video! Russian troops attack police department building attacked in Ukraine

Today is the sixth day of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Russian troops have not yet succeeded in infiltrating the capital, Kyiv. This is an important update. The Russian military is planning to seize Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. More attacks are currently taking place in Kharkiv than in Kiev.

The bombing was already underway in Kharkiv by Russian troops. But now Russia has begun dropping its paratroopers on the city. Russia has reportedly attacked Ukraine's military academy and police headquarters in Kharkiv. Russia fired rockets at a military academy in Kharkiv, according to the Kyiv news website Hromadske. It took 9 hours to put out the fire.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's Interior Ministry, claimed that Russian missiles had struck the office of the regional police department in Kharkiv. The video released shows the building collapsing and burning. Russian paratroopers have also been deployed in Kharkiv. As a result, one death after another is reported on the streets of Kharkiv. Earlier, a local hospital in Kharkiv was also targeted by Russian troops.