Water and blood can't flow together: AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal urges Pakistan to reciprocate India's peace efforts

Ljubljana (Slovenia), May 27 : AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, currently in Slovenia as part of Group 6 led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, reiterated India's firm stance on its relationship with Pakistan, emphasising that trade and dialogue cannot continue amid terrorism.

Speaking during the delegation's visit, Mittal said, "Our Prime Minister has said it very clearly that water and blood cannot flow together. Trade and terrorism cannot go together."

He stressed that while India desires peaceful relations, any progress depends on Pakistan's cooperation. "We want peace, but Pakistan should also reciprocate in the same way," he added.

This statement came as part of discussions during the all-party Indian parliamentary delegation's official visit to Ljubljana, Slovenia, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing global issues with Slovenian counterparts.

The delegation led by Kanimozhi includes Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai, BJP's Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP) and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The delegation is in Slovenia to brief Slovenian leaders on India's Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed, and cross-border terrorism.

DMK MP Kanimozhi expressed confidence that Slovenia will stand with India against global terrorism and support India at the United Nations Security Council.

In a press conference on Monday, MP Kanimozhi said, "Slovenia is a very strong supporter and they have been advocating peace and have always stood against acts of terrorism... We go back with a positive feeling that Slovenia will stand with us against global terrorism, and they will stand with India when it comes to the UNSC, when discussions will be held about what India expects. India wants accountability. We have made it very clear that we cannot go to the negotiating table and resolve this conflict unless there is accountability. We cannot differentiate between a state that sponsors terrorism and individuals who carry out these acts... Today, when we meet lawmakers and opinion makers, they know what is happening, but when a delegation comes and presents facts to them, they get a deeper understanding of what we are going through"

Stressing again on accountability, she said that India cannot differentiate between a state that sponsors terrorism and individuals who carry out these acts.

"Today, when we meet lawmakers and opinion makers, they know what is happening, but when a delegation comes and presents facts to them, they get a deeper understanding of what we are going through," she stated.

The delegation leader further expressed happiness over visiting the country, highlighting how the bilateral partnership between India and Slovenia is fast developing in trade, investment, education, research, technology, culture, and people-to-people ties.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POJK).

The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10.

