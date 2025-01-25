Gilgit [PoGB], January 25 : The water crisis in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) is worsening as many of the region's filtration plants have not been repaired, leaving residents without access to clean drinking water, as reported by Markhor Times.

Originally established by the government to ensure safe water supply, these filtration plants have become victims of neglect and misuse, exacerbating the already dire water situation, Markhor Times reported.

In several areas across PoGB, people have reportedly turned the filtration plants into personal assets, using them for private purposes. As a result, the plants have fallen into poor condition, with most now locked or shut down entirely. The failure to maintain these critical facilities means that large swathes of the population are deprived of one of their most basic needsclean water.

Without access to safe drinking water, the people of PoGB are now facing a rise in waterborne diseases. Poor water quality has led to a variety of health issues, from stomach infections to more serious diseases, particularly among children. Local residents are forced to rely on unsafe sources, further jeopardizing their health and well-being, Markhor Times reported.

According to Markhor Times, the government's role in maintaining these plants has been called into question, as it appears there is little to no oversight or accountability in ensuring that the filtration systems are functional. Many of the plants are in disrepair due to a lack of routine maintenance and repair, while others are locked, inaccessible to the communities who desperately need them.

The situation highlights the urgent need for the authorities to take immediate action to address the water crisis in PoGB. Restoring the filtration plants to working condition and ensuring proper management is crucial in order to provide clean, safe water to the people of this region, prevent disease outbreaks, and protect public health. Without swift intervention, the situation may continue to deteriorate, leaving the people of PoGB at the mercy of a growing water crisis.

