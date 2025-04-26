Water crisis in PoGB: A call for urgent action to address women's strain, health hazards

Gilgit [PoGB], April 26 : The women of Chapursan Valley in the Gojal region of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan have been facing a water crisis due to the failure of the tap water system, as reported by the Pamir Times.

From November to April, these women are forced to trek down to the riverbank to fetch water, often carrying heavy jerricans on their backs or using donkeys to transport the life-sustaining liquid. This gruelling task is a stark reminder of the dire infrastructure deficits that affect this remote mountain community, as the region's water systems fail to provide a consistent supply due to harsh conditions, as cited by Pamir Times.

The lack of a sustainable, climate-resilient water infrastructure has created an annual burden that places tremendous physical strain on women already responsible for managing household and caregiving duties.

However, the ramifications extend beyond mere physical hardship. The absence of reliable access to water during these months poses severe threats to public health, sanitation, and hygiene, with the most concerning impact felt in local schools.

The water crisis in Chipurson Valley has exacerbated conditions for the community's most vulnerable members, particularly women and children. In the absence of water, all the toilets in local schools are non-functional, Pamir Times cited.

As a result, students and teachers are forced to use open-air toilets in freezing sub-zero temperatures. This not only compromises dignity but has also led to a significant rise in urinary tract infections (UTIs) and other hygiene-related illnesses, particularly among young girls and female educators.

The people of PoGB have called on the government, NGOs, development partners, and water and sanitation authorities to recognise this as both a mountain development challenge and a women's rights issue. There is an urgent need for a thorough technical survey and investment in sustainable, climate-resilient water infrastructure. The dignity, health, and future of the women and children of Chapursan valley depend on immediate action.

