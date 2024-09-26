Water dam inaugurated in Afghanistan

Kabul, Sep 26 A newly-constructed dam in southern Afghanistan's Zabul province was formally inaugurated on Thursday, dam manager Habibullah Ibrahimkhil said.

Constructed for two years for 127 million afghani (about 1.84 million US dollars) on the outskirts of the provincial capital Qalat, the dam would irrigate 560 hectares of land and provide electricity to the nearby villages, the official said.

Two weeks ago, the Afghan authorities opened a water supply network and water filtration plant in the national capital Kabul, Xinhua news agency reported.

In efforts to rebuild Afghanistan, the Afghan caretaker government has launched a series of development and infrastructure projects, including dams, water canals, highways, roads, and solar power systems since taking over power three years ago.

