"Water is cold but heart is filled with warmth": Foreign devotees take holy dip as Maha Kumbh begins

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 : As the biggest spiritual gathering in the world begins with the 'Shahi Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima on Monday, devotees from not just India but around the world are flocking to the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to take a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Despite the freezing waters during the cold winter season, a group of foreign devotees took a dip in the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the 'mystical' Saraswati.

A Brazilian devotee, Francisco, who came to India for the first time in search of Moksha, said that it was an amazing feeling to be present there. He mentioned that the water at the confluence was cold, but his heart was filled with warmth after he took a dip.

"I came to India for the first time... I practice Yoga and I am searching for Moksha. It's amazing here; India is the spiritual heart of the world... The water is cold, but the heart is filled with warmth," he said.

Another devotee from Spain expressed that he felt very lucky to have taken a dip there.

"We are many friends herefrom Spain, Brazil, Portugal... We are on a spiritual trip. I took a holy dip and enjoyed it much; I am very lucky," he said.

Another devotee, Jitesh Prabhakar, who is originally from Mysore and is now a German citizen, also visited the Mela along with his wife, Saskia Knauf and baby boy, Aditya.

"It doesn't matter if I live here (in India) or abroadthe connection should be there. I practice yoga every day. One should be grounded and always try to travel towards inner self," he said.

"I am very excited. I always like coming here," his wife added.

A devotee from South Africa's Cape Town said, "It's so beautiful. The streets are clean, the people are so friendly and happy... We practice Sanatan Dharm..."

Another devotee from South Africa's Cape Town Nikki said, "It's very very powerful and we are very blessed to be here at river Ganga..."

Meanwhile, teams of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are also present at the spot to ensure the safety and security of devotees arriving at Mela Kshetra.

This year, the Maha Kumbh has an added significance to it as it falls during a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years.

Traffic Police authorities have made elaborate arrangements and implemented a detailed plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safety for devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Notably, the entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg. During the major bathing festivals, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed to visitors.

Parking lots for vehicles coming from Jaunpur would include Chini Mill Parking, Purva Surdas Parking, Garapur Road, Samyamai Temple Kachar Parking and Badra Saunoti Rahimapur Marg, Northern/Southern Parking.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

