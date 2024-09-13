Water supply network, filtration plant inaugurated in Kabul

Kabul, Sep 13 Afghan authorities have opened a water supply network and water filtration plant in Kabul, the country's Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said in a statement on Friday.

Financially supported by United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund and implemented by the Ministry, the projects cost more than $518,000, said the statement, adding that these projects will provide potable water to 1,290 families in Kabul's Sarobi district, Xinhua news agency reported.

Before the inauguration, Mullah Mohammad Younus Akhundzada, acting minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, said that in the future, no one will have to go far from home to fetch drinking water, as they will have access to clean water through taps installed in their houses.

Similarly, the construction of 10 water supply projects has been completed and put into operation in eastern Paktia province that will benefit 2,000 families in the rural districts, the Ministry reported on Tuesday.

Afghanistan has been suffering drought for years, and most provinces have been facing extreme drinking water shortages. These initiatives were taken in view of this crisis.

